The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.58

Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.58 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 1819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $872.04 million, a P/E ratio of -79.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $315,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $1,779,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $388,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $616,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

