The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SMPL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised The Simply Good Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.73.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.20. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $28.95.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,458.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 62,742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 101.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 68.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $4,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, and Atkins Endulge brand names. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

