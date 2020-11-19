Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.40

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 29998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.27 million and a P/E ratio of 20.73.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) Company Profile (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

