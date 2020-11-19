TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.10

TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.10 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07), with a volume of 2132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and a PE ratio of 650.00.

About TMT Investments PLC (TMT.L) (LON:TMT)

TMT Investments PLC is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in startups, small and mid-sized companies. It does invest in pre-growth projects. It prefers to invest in technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sectors. It seeks to invest in high-growth technology companies across a number of core specialist sectors.

