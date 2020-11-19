Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD) Hits New 12-Month High at $320.00

Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.18) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.18), with a volume of 32212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312 ($4.08).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 125.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 million and a PE ratio of 60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX 4.98 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Trackwise Designs plc (TWD.L) (LON:TWD)

Trackwise Designs plc develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's circuits are used in RF/antenna and lightweight interconnect products. Its products are used in telecommunications, aerospace, marine, defense, space, scientific, industrial, security, and automotive sectors.

