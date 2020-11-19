TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

TCON has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. As a group, research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 183,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $313,535.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,355.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 829,919 shares of company stock worth $2,026,594 in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 326.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 88.9% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 125,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

