TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TNP.TO) (TSE:TNP) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TNP.TO) (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.26. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TNP.TO) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 26,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $21.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.35.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (TNP.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TNP)

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

