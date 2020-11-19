Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 24,626 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,626 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,440,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 313,697 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,962,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 241,309 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FL opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,754. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

