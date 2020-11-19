Trexquant Investment LP Has $759,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

