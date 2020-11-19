Trexquant Investment LP Has $775,000 Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Core-Mark worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at $1,836,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 89.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 13.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 22.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

CORE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

In other news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,728.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

