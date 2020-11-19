Trexquant Investment LP Has $820,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 18.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 291,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $35,039,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,569,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,039,374 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

NYSE DGX opened at $122.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.99. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.