Trexquant Investment LP Invests $700,000 in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.86. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

