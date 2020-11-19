Trexquant Investment LP Invests $797,000 in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,768 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,931,000 after buying an additional 1,014,279 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 730,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after buying an additional 466,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after buying an additional 337,371 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,527,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,665,000 after buying an additional 269,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,089.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 268,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after buying an additional 256,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $512,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,271.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,058 shares in the company, valued at $899,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,686 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,817. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average of $54.09. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $72.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $544.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

