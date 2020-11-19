Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Short Interest Down 24.2% in October

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,481,300 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the October 15th total of 1,953,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 423.2 days.

TCNGF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCNGF opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

