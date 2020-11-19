Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.31

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 71956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 7,204,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,377,000 after purchasing an additional 414,577 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 31.7% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,126,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after purchasing an additional 271,055 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 569,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 169,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 269.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

