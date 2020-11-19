Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Trillium Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $16.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trillium Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of TRIL opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIL. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

