Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.93

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.93 and last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 61933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on TUP shares. Argus upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 431,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TUP)

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

