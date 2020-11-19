Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Twitter by 8.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $486,771.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $67,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,678 shares of company stock worth $4,455,725 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.