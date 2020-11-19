Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $4,122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,947 shares in the company, valued at $31,311,429.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,500 shares of company stock worth $12,341,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.50.

NYSE TYL opened at $408.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.22 and a 12 month high of $429.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

