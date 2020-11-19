Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 123.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Uber Technologies by 100.9% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 232,230 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 116,619 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Uber Technologies by 33.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 589,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after buying an additional 149,250 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Uber Technologies by 27.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

NYSE UBER opened at $49.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $50.09.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.