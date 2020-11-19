UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

UCBJY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of UCBJY opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20. UCB has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

