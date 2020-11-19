Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Argus currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UAA. ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 price target on Under Armour and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.39.

UAA opened at $16.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Under Armour by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 7.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Under Armour by 5.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

