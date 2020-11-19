United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.38% of United Natural Foods worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,099,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,075,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,629,000 after buying an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after buying an additional 265,844 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $10,718,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 173,742 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $899.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.50. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

