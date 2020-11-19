Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UPWK. BidaskClub raised shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. Upwork has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,564,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,844.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,872 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,499. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,732,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 945,735 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after buying an additional 680,472 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,080,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

