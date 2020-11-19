Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Short Interest Update

Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,500 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the October 15th total of 290,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Uranium Participation from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS URPTF opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. Uranium Participation has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

About Uranium Participation

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

