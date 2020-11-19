Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,542 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $18,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $16.30 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

VALE opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. Vale had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys, which are raw materials needed for steelmaking. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Coal and Base Metals. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the extraction of iron ore and the production of pellets, manganese ore, iron alloys, and coal and logistics services.

