VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,278 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after buying an additional 173,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,684,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of HYD opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.