Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,800 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the October 15th total of 539,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 560,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,987.11% and a negative return on equity of 57.70%. Analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

