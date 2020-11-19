Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) (LON:VLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $112.00

Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) (LON:VLG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 899788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102 ($1.33).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.29 million and a P/E ratio of 38.33.

About Venture Life Group plc (VLG.L) (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments.

