Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 138.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.90. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Veritiv by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 945.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 45,811.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 2.03.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities.

