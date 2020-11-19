Vertu Capital (LON:VCBC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.20

Shares of Vertu Capital Ltd (LON:VCBC) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 42491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $480,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.40.

About Vertu Capital (LON:VCBC)

Vertu Capital Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a target company or business in the financial services sector, including fund management businesses, niche investment banks, trustee and custodian services businesses, and financial planning businesses. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

