Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce sales of $55.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $67.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $92.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $211.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.00 million to $241.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $275.25 million, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $322.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 11.1% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 307.69%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

