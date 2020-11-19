Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report $55.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.50 million and the highest is $67.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $92.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $211.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.00 million to $241.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $275.25 million, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $322.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,833,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 512,120 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,918,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 989,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 189,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 530,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,887,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

