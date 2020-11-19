Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $347.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce sales of $347.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $337.30 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $257.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $57,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.35. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $28.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

