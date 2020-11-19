W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,643.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 45.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.14.

In other W.W. Grainger news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $29,715,837 over the last ninety days. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWW opened at $415.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $420.54.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

