Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Gap Down to $44.10

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.10, but opened at $39.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance shares last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 259,216 shares trading hands.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $237,834,000 after acquiring an additional 366,197 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 166.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 41.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.