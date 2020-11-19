Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $156.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $149.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $422.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $132.44. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 21st. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 922,085 shares of company stock valued at $127,248,712. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,496,000 after acquiring an additional 289,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after buying an additional 441,514 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after buying an additional 101,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

