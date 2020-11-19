Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $149.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 21st. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922,085 shares of company stock valued at $127,248,712 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,496,000 after acquiring an additional 289,096 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.