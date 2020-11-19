Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a fair value rating on the retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.29.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock opened at $149.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $422.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.44. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 21st. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 922,085 shares of company stock valued at $127,248,712. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 19.1% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 128,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,673 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 23.9% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.