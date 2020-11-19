Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.29.

NYSE:WMT opened at $149.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.44. The company has a market cap of $422.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 21st. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,085 shares of company stock valued at $127,248,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

