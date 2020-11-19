Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at DA Davidson

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $154.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a fair value rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.29.

Shares of WMT opened at $149.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 21st. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,085 shares of company stock valued at $127,248,712 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

