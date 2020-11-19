Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,801 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Connections worth $15,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 37.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 131,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 35,480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 4.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 455.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Waste Connections by 6.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

NYSE:WCN opened at $105.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.87 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.35.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

