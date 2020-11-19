WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) (CVE:WKG) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) (CVE:WKG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.27. WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $814,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14.

About WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) (CVE:WKG)

WestKam Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and tellurium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Bonaparte gold property covering an area of 2,461 hectares located in the Kamloops mining district in British Columbia.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestKam Gold Corp. (WKG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.