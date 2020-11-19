Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,343,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,129 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.94% of Whirlpool worth $798,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 33.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $194.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average is $158.79. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $207.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

