Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the October 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

WF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of WF opened at $27.27 on Thursday. Woori Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WF. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,231,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,202,000 after purchasing an additional 139,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $588,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 16.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 132,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

