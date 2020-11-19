XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.24

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 1350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on XPEL from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 4,900 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $132,447.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,930,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,220,470.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $209,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,959 shares in the company, valued at $34,622,524.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPEL during the third quarter valued at $13,087,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth about $1,218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 165.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 66,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of XPEL by 595.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 53,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the second quarter worth about $739,000. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

