Zenith Energy Ltd. (ZEN.L) (LON:ZEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.30

Zenith Energy Ltd. (ZEN.L) (LON:ZEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 951185 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.64.

Zenith Energy Ltd. (ZEN.L) Company Profile (LON:ZEN)

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops oil and natural gas in Italy, the Republic of the Congo, and internationally. It also produces and sells electricity and condensate. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Zenith Energy Ltd.

