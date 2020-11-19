Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,096 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WORK. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 284.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $188,775.00. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $1,342,420.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,244.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,366,166. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WORK stock opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -45.79 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Slack Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on Slack Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Slack Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Slack Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

