Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 15,000 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

