Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 41,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNT opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

